Magyar Idők: number of foreign students “climbs” at Hungary’s universities

The number of foreign students enrolled at Hungarian universities this academic year has increased to more than 28,000 and could reach 40,000 by 2023, daily Magyar Idők said, citing a study presented at a conference at the Budapest Corvinus University. The number is up from 26,000 in the 2015/16 academic year and 25,000 in the year before. Germans account for the largest number of foreign students enrolled at Hungarian universities this year followed by Romanians. Chinese students account for 5.5% of the foreign students.