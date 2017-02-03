 
February 3rd, 2017

Magyar Idők: number of foreign students “climbs” at Hungary’s universities

By

The number of foreign students enrolled at Hungarian universities this academic year has increased to more than 28,000 and could reach 40,000 by 2023, daily Magyar Idők said, citing a study presented at a conference at the Budapest Corvinus University. The number is up from 26,000 in the 2015/16 academic year and 25,000 in the year before. Germans account for the largest number of foreign students enrolled at Hungarian universities this year followed by Romanians. Chinese students account for 5.5% of the foreign students.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • CG Walkman

    What is the reason for the increase? Is it because the quality of the universities is getting better, or are they simply lowering entry standards so that foreign fee paying students can get in? The article doesn’t say.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.