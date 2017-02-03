Orbán and Putin agree on broad cooperation

Following Hungarian agricultural companies, firms in the water industry will also get opportunities to invest and develop in Russia insofar as they are competitive, Viktor Orbán, the prime minister, said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “This represents a breakthrough in foreign trade.” “As a result of dedicated work in recent years, when risks were also taken, we have managed to rescue and protect Russian-Hungarian relations as much as possible and we have a good starting position so that when the world returns to the logic of cooperation, the Hungarian economy can start off from a good position in the Russian market,” he said.

“Hungary seeks to maintain open and transparent ties with Russia”, he said, noting that relations are reviewed at the highest level each year. Orbán noted that Putin was returning his own visit to Russia last year. Agreements signed in the past two years have been fulfilled by both sides, including the signing of a deal on regional cooperation, the opening of a Hungarian consulate-general in Kazany, the signing of a diplomatic consultation plan and the fulfilment of energy agreements which ensure gas supplies to Hungary until 2021, Orbán said.

Cultural cooperation plans have also been fulfilled, scholarships have been granted to students in each other’s countries and the Hungarian government has decided to renovate Russian orthodox churches and allocated the necessary funds. In response to a question concerning Hungary’s place in the world, Orbán said, notwithstanding national pride, Russia and Hungary moved in different dimensions and “it is a great virtue if one knows his place”. Hungary only sets goals that fit with its size and influence. When Putin briefed him about the situation in Syria, Orbán said that among all the political and peace-making efforts, Hungary could only contribute to those that aim to protect the local Christians because “that’s what we have capacity for”. Hungary also contributes in several international missions even when it cannot play a dominant role in them, he added.