Putin visit elicits mixed reaction from parliamentary parties

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Hungary on Thursday has provoked mixed reactions from Hungarian politicians attending a panel discussion on Russia’s efforts to gain influence in Hungary and Europe. Lawmaker Gergely Gulyás, deputy leader of Fidesz, said the two countries seek to maintain “normal, consolidated” relations, which involves regular top-level meetings. He said that Hungary’s involvement in Euro- Atlantic integration does not rule out balanced ties with Russia. Gulyás called Russia vital in guaranteeing Hungary’s safe energy supply. He claimed that the economic sanctions “proved abortive” and “ran counter to Europe’s interest of developing balanced ties” with Russia.

Péter Ungár, foreign policy spokesman of the green LMP, called the policy of sanctions a response to Russia’s actions. “There is hardly any step more detrimental to Hungary’s interests than Russia’s move to enter the territory of one of Hungary’s neighbours,” he said. István Szent-Iványi, foreign policy expert of the Liberal Party, said “the Russian regime is oppressive and despotic, which alone makes it problematic to maintain ties with it.” He accused Russia of efforts to reach a new Yalta Treaty, which “would enable it to do what it wants” in central and eastern Europe, he said. For Putin, it is a major success that he was welcomed in a NATO and EU member state, and that his hosts fully agreed with him, Szent-Iványi said.