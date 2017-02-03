 
February 3rd, 2017

Remains of Italy bus crash victims to be brought home on Saturday

The remains of 16 Hungarians who died in a recent bus crash near Verona will be returned to Hungary on Saturday, the foreign minister said. Péter Szijjártó said that the metal coffins containing the bodies were collected from five hospitals in Italy, which caused delays in the procedure. On arrival in Budapest, the coffins will be taken to the Honvéd military hospital and handed over to the victims’ families on Sunday, the minister said.

Szijjártó noted that two survivors, hospitalised in Italy, were still in critical condition, and added that their recovery may take months. The bus carrying students and teachers of the Szinyei Merse Pál Secondary School in Budapest, as well as family members, crashed and caught fire on the Venice-Verona motorway just before midnight on January 20.

