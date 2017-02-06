DK leader Gyurcsány says “Orbán has made Hungary sick” in state-of-the-nation address

The Democratic Coalition (DK) is ready to govern the country “in integrity and honesty, on behalf of the majority and authorised by that majority,” party leader Ferenc Gyurcsány said in a state-of-the-nation address. At a party rally, Gyurcsány told his supporters that DK was ready to “defeat evil and reclaim Hungary from Fidesz and return it to the Hungarian nation”. He stated that Hungary’s “democratic” parties should cooperate to win next year’s elections, and criticised efforts against such unity.

The former prime minister said that Hungary is not becoming stronger but will smoulder under the incumbent government, whose head is “despised, considered a criminal and a sick man who has made the country sick, too”. “Politicians have not been given a mandate to steal”, Gyurcsány said, and added that “there is no right-wing or left-wing theft; who has stolen or embezzled must go to jail and what has been stolen should be returned.” Gyurcsány also criticised the government for employee poverty, and said it was caused by “perverted taxes benefitting the well-off” and the government’s reluctance to raise salaries. DK would ensure a decent income to decent workers, he said and argued that Hungary’s strength is in the neglected hundreds of thousands rather than in the government’s false, self-glorifying advertisements.

Concerning education, Gyurcsány said that “Viktor Orbán completely destroys the future of our children” through his education policy aimed at producing human masses reluctant to ask questions and obediently serving those in power. As for health, he said that “it was better before Orbán and will be better after him”. Rather than superhospitals for the “Fidesz elite”, all patients should be granted decent services and healthcare personnel should get salaries which ensure their living.