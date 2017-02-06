Fidesz proposes setting up committee to look at OLAF findings on M4

Fidesz has proposed that Budapest’s city council should set up a committee to look into alleged corruption involved in the construction of the city’s fourth metro line, on the basis of a recent report by the European Union’s anti-fraud office (OLAF). Balázs Hidvéghi, communication chief of the ruling party, called the construction project the “greatest corruption case” since Hungary’s democratic transition in 1989-1990. He argued that the proposed ad hoc committee could greatly contribute to shedding light on shady businesses in the project, through which he said as much as one third of the total budget had been “embezzled or stolen”.

He insisted that the previous, Socialist-Liberal governments and municipal management were “clearly responsible” for those cases. Hidvéghi said that Hungary would need to repay 59 billion forints (EUR 190m) to the European Commission, and the total damage amounted to 166 billion forints. “Where has that tremendous total gone?” he asked and urged that politicians involved in the suspicious dealings should be identified. In another development, Gábor Staudt, parliamentary group leader of the radical nationalist Jobbik party also proposed setting up a parliamentary committee to investigate OLAF’s findings.