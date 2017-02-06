Putin Has Better Reputation In Hungary Than Merkel Or Trump, Pro-gov’t think tank Survey Finds – Hungary Today

 
February 6th, 2017

Putin Has Better Reputation In Hungary Than Merkel Or Trump, Pro-gov't think tank Survey Finds

By

Századvég’s survey also gauged Hungarians’ opinion about the world’s top three political leaders, namely Russian President Vladimir Putin, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Most popular among them was Putin, favoured by 35% of respondents, compared with 44% rejecting him. Trump came in second, with 27% seeing him in a positive light and 38% viewing him unfavourably. Fully 34% of respondents were unable to give an opinion. Least popular was Merkel, with only 26% viewing her favourably.

  • On this web-site 100% of the pro-Government posters who occasionally shows up are impressed Putin, be it
    * Putin ‘put Ze Jews’ in their place, or
    * Putin guarantees Hungarian energy, or
    * Putin offers better trade deals than the West, or
    * Putin moves borders the way Hungarian Nationalists would like to do with their neighbours (splitting up Ukraine between Russia and Hungary is high on the list here).

    • pantanifan

      Hungarians’ low opinion of Mrs. Merkel (MSZP supporters also prefer Putin to Merkel, according to the survey) is also quite interesting (probably dates back to the refugee crisis?)

      • Fidesz, which shares the same party in the European Parliament, the EPP with Merkel’s CDU/CSU, has been very aggressive in Hungary with its pro-Seehofer/anti-Merkel propaganda.

        As the current development in Germany is at the moment, this very official split between CDU’s Merkel and CSU’s Seehofer looks very good for SPD with is new Kansler-candidate Schulz, so if Merkel cannot get Seehofer to shut up, Merkel will resign this year, but so will probably Seehofer, who will be blamed for the loss.

        A SPD-led Germany, with Martin Schulz as the new Kansler, probably with CDU/CSU as minority part of the Government would be very bad for Fidesz, so that would be a bit of hard wake-up call for Putin-loving Hungarians.

        • pantanifan

          OK, but the same survey showed Obama was relatively popular (more so than Putin or Trump) and Obama and Merkel were pretty much in agreement on most things, so I think it can only be an instinctive/emotional response to her “invitation” to refugees and/or the effect of the pro-Fidesz message/propaganda

          • Yes, but what if Merkel had taken the Fidesz approach and refused to follow the German Constitution (where the right to Asylum is enshrined) and forced those nearly a million refugees stay in Austria and Hungary?
            Would Merkel been more popular today in Hungary?

            Merkel’s ‘invitation’ (which is a propaganda-lie init self) made countries like Austria and Hungary just pass on the problem and claim the moral high ground, instead of taking their responsibility.

          • pantanifan

            “Would Merkel been more popular today in Hungary?”

            Don’t know! I think those of us (probably like me and you) who grew up in a “multicultural society” might have a different perspective on this issue to many people in Central/Eastern Europe, some of whom regard multiculturalism as a negative factor?

            Broadly speaking (warning: overgeneralization to follow!), there seems to be an attitude here that “we didn’t create the problem in the Middle East and it’s not our problem to resolve it. Even if only 0.001% of the refugees/migrants might be potential terrorists, this is too many”.

