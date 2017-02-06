Putin Has Better Reputation In Hungary Than Merkel Or Trump, Pro-gov’t think tank Survey Finds – Hungary Today

Századvég’s survey also gauged Hungarians’ opinion about the world’s top three political leaders, namely Russian President Vladimir Putin, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Most popular among them was Putin, favoured by 35% of respondents, compared with 44% rejecting him. Trump came in second, with 27% seeing him in a positive light and 38% viewing him unfavourably. Fully 34% of respondents were unable to give an opinion. Least popular was Merkel, with only 26% viewing her favourably.