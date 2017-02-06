Reuters: Hungary court orders retrial in toxic red sludge case

A Hungarian court ordered a retrial on Monday over the spill of toxic red sludge in 2010 that killed 10 people in one of the country’s worst environmental disasters.Prosecutors had appealed against a 2016 ruling that acquitted 15 people in the case. Monday’s verdict by a court in the city of Gyor overturned that ruling and ordered a retrial.In the 2010 spill, toxic red mud flowing from an alumina reservoir destroyed hundreds of homes in three towns and seeped into rivers including a tributary of the Danube.It spread 1.9 million cubic metres of soft sludge, the colour of tennis clay, which emitted a pungent acidic smell that could be detected miles away. It took years to clean up.”The court … annuls the Veszprem court ruling dated January 28, 2016,” judge Csilla Zolyomi told a packed courtroom in Gyor.