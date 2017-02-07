Jobbik: Council of Europe resolution on local gov’t graft needs to be enforced

Hungary’s radical nationalist Jobbik party has called on local councils to enforce a Council of Europe (CoE) resolution on preventing corruption and upholding ethics in public life. Jobbik lawmaker Enikő Hegedűs noted that the document proposes the creation of anti-corruption strategy for local governments and advises six areas for examination. The problems identified in the related CoE report can be found in the workings of Hungarian local councils, she said. Jobbik wants transparency to be expanded, public documents to be written in such a way that laymen can understand them, and conflict of interest rules should be tightened. Among further demands, graft whistleblowers working in public administration should receive proper protections and nepotism-type relationships abolished.