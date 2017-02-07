 
February 7th, 2017

LMP to submit labour code amendment for employee freedom of expression

By

The green LMP party will submit an amendment to the labour code to ensure employees the right of expressing their opinion. The current code enacted in 2012 allows employers to restrict employees in expressing their opinion and intimidate those who do so, Bernadett Szél, the party’s co-leader, told a press conference. The law fails to guarantee that those who have been dismissed over expressing an opinion but won a lawsuit should be placed back in their position, she said. LMP’s bill will ensure an employee the right to express their opinion outside the workplace and on matters unrelated to the employer, she said.

The bill will also ensure an employee the right to publicly express criticism if the employer is in breach of rules on employment or if working conditions are unsatisfactory. The proposal will also oblige an employer to rehire an employee who wins a lawsuit over unlawful dismissal. Szél said LMP’s bill was prompted by such instances as the dismissal of an employee in western Hungary’s Szombathely for taking a position on a community site on the government’s ban on Sunday shopping. She noted a recent instance when the head of the Antall József Knowledge Centre – led by the son of the late prime minister whose name it bears – banned employees from supporting the campaign for a referendum on Hungary’s bid for hosting the 2024 Olympics.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Szél said LMP’s bill was prompted by such instances as the dismissal of an employee in western Hungary’s Szombathely for taking a position on a community site on the government’s ban on Sunday shopping. She noted a recent instance when the head of the Antall József Knowledge Centre – led by the son of the late prime minister whose name it bears – banned employees from supporting the campaign for a referendum on Hungary’s bid for hosting the 2024 Olympics.

    I would think that European Courts would rule in favour of these employees, meaning Fidesz’ laws are not lawful, but what is new…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.