 
February 7th, 2017

Teachers’ movement demonstrates for education reform, removal of HR minister

An estimated 3,000 people gathered for a protest outside Parliament on Sunday afternoon to demand reforms in Hungary’s education system and the resignation of Zoltán Balog, the human resources minister. Protesters at the demo organised by the Tanítanék Movement also criticised the government for what they said was treatment of civil groups as enemies. The government should listen to those groups, even if their position is not flattering, they said.

At a press conference held to coincide with the protest, a deputy of the undeservedly co-governing Christian Democrats said that “the protest would not do any good to the case of education” and insisted that the organisers were “sponsored by Hungarian-born US financier George Soros”. Although we are pretty sure we have heard these lines many times before, it is certainly reassuring that KDNP is so confident despite its non-existent public support.

