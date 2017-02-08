Hungary farm minister discusses cooperation with Smolensk district in Russia

Hungarian farm minister Sándor Fazekas visited Russia’s Smolensk district on Tuesday as part of his trip to the country and held talks with Governor Alexey Ostrovsky about possibilities for economic cooperation. Fazekas told MTI by phone that he had visited a cattle farm where he had discussed various aspects of cattle breeding and trading with the governor. The minister said there are investment opportunities in establishing animal feed production, rape seed processing and cheese production plants with Hungarian assistance. Interest by Smolensk was expressed in cooperation in fruit and vegetable farming, and in seed production, he added. Fazekas said that Budapest would again host a Hungarian-Russian business forum this year and he invited the governor for a visit to Hungary.