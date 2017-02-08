Orbán holds talks with Iran’s economy minister

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán discussed with Iran’s Economy and Finance Minister Ali Tayebnia economic and energy cooperation and investments by companies in Hungary and Iran at their meeting in Budapest. The meeting was also attended by Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and the sides confirmed decisions made at the inaugural meeting of the Hungarian-Iranian economic mixed committee earlier in the day, the head of Orbán’s press office said. The talks’ special focus was the financing of Hungarian-Iranian economic programmes which involves developing cooperation in interbank crediting and making import licencing more flexible, Bertalan Havasi said.