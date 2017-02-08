 
February 8th, 2017

Orbán holds talks with Iran’s economy minister

By

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán discussed with Iran’s Economy and Finance Minister Ali Tayebnia economic and energy cooperation and investments by companies in Hungary and Iran at their meeting in Budapest. The meeting was also attended by Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and the sides confirmed decisions made at the inaugural meeting of the Hungarian-Iranian economic mixed committee earlier in the day, the head of Orbán’s press office said. The talks’ special focus was the financing of Hungarian-Iranian economic programmes which involves developing cooperation in interbank crediting and making import licencing more flexible, Bertalan Havasi said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.