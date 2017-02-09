Fidesz holds lead in new Medián poll, majority still says Hungary on wrong track

In the poll conducted by Medián, Fidesz had the backing of 37% across the whole sample. Jobbik came second with 10%, ahead of the Socialists who garnered 8%. The leftist Democratic Coalition (DK) captured 4%, followed by green LMP at 3% and Együtt, which was backed by 2% of respondents. Among decided voters, Fidesz popularity stood at 60%. Jobbik was backed by 13% of respondents while support for the Socialists stood at 10%. DK was the best of the parties with single-digit support among decided voters at 7%, ahead of LMP and Együtt with 3% each.

Medián also assessed the popularity of the Momentum Movement, the civil organisation spearheading an initiative to collect signatures for a referendum on Hungary’s bid to host the Olympic Games in Budapest in 2024. The NGO was backed by 1% of respondents in the whole sample and by 2% of decided voters.

The proportion of respondents who said the country was “going in the right direction” was 46%, the highest since autumn 2010. A total of 48% said Hungary was on the wrong track. This was also the first time since autumn 2010 that half of respondents said the Orbán government was doing a “good” or “very good” job. Medián said the government’s approval rating tied into Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s popularity, which currently stands at 49%. The most popular opposition politician was LMP co-leader Bernadett Szél with 38% viewing her favourably, followed by László Botka, Szeged’s Socialist mayor, with a 34% popularity rating. Medián carried out the poll on the last week of January.