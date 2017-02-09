Yahoo News: Hungary may force NGOs to report foreign funding

Hungarian NGOs will have to declare foreign funding or face suspension under a proposal to be submitted to parliament, an official from the governing right-wing Fidesz party said Wednesday.
Hungarian NGOs have long felt the heat under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but they now fear that the self-declared fan of US President Donald Trump will turn the screws even tighter.
Hungary may force NGOs to report foreign funding
