Chief prosecutor holds talks with OLAF chief

Hungary’s public prosecution service is cooperating with the European antifraud office (OLAF) to pursue crimes that harm the European Union’s financial interests, Péter Polt, the chief prosecutor, assured OLAF head Giovanni Kessler at a meeting in Budapest. Talks focused on ongoing cases and legal measures aimed at making criminal investigations more effective in cases of fraud that hurt the EU’s financial interests, Polt’s office said in a statement.

Kessler said OLAF would continue to rely on Polt’s support in uncovering and launching legal procedures in corruption cases, ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice. Polt said Hungarian prosecutors had launched criminal investigations in all cases identified by OLAF. In cases where an investigation was ongoing, it has attached OLAF’s related recommendations, he added. So far, charges were brought in five cases, a penalty was binding in one case. Investigations are under way in 23 cases, Polt said.