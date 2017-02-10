Government plan would house migrants in storage containers at southern border – The Budapest Beacon

After a two-week break, Minister Overseeing the Prime Minister’s Office János Lázár presided over the weekly government press conference Thursday where, among other things, he detailed the Hungarian government’s plans for continuing its fight to keep refugees and asylum-seekers from entering the country.

He said a new law would be considered by the governing parties next week that would allow for all immigrants and refugees to be housed in 200-300-person containers on the southern border, where they would be required to remain until a decision is made in their case.