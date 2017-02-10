 
February 10th, 2017

Gov’t office chief outlines employment policies, subsidy for hospitals with no abortions

By

Government office chief János Lázár told a weekly press briefing that the cabinet has decided to allocate 33.3 billion forints (EUR 106 million) for raising wages of employees of church-run and other non-state-run social institutions and 7.4 billion forints for raising the wages of graduates working in social services. It was also decided that all employees in social services who hold health-related jobs should be paid in line with the wage scale used in the health care sector, Lázár said.

The government has also decided to downsize the country’s fostered jobs scheme over the next five years, gradually reducing the number of participants from an average of 216,000 to 100,000. The government is allocating 40 billion forints to support the placement of fostered workers into private-sector jobs, he added. There are currently 37,000 unfilled jobs for unskilled workers. Jobseekers will be obliged to take any available job within the administrative district they reside in and can participate in the fostered job scheme only if no other jobs are available, Lázár said.

Also, the government is providing 7.8 billion forints in support for setting up a new gynaecology clinic in Budapest that will refuse to perform abortions, he said. Doctors at the new clinic established in cooperation by the Bethesda Children’s Hospital and the Budai Irgalmasrendi Hospital will not be allowed to accept tips, Lázár added. Lázár announced that Hungary will apply to become the host country for the London-based European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency when Britain exits the European Union, he said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • the new clinic established in cooperation by the Bethesda Children’s Hospital

    “Founded in 1959, Bethesda Health, Inc., is a healthcare organization serving the medical needs of South Palm Beach County”
    https://trustedpartner.cachefly.net/docs/library/BethesdaMemorialHospital2011/Content/PDFs/Bethesda%20Health%20-%20FACT%20SHEET%20(NOVEMBER%202016).pdf

    So how much did this US-company bribe Fidesz to get a license to make free money in Hungary?

  • the government is providing 7.8 billion forints in support for setting up a new gynaecology clinic in Budapest that will refuse to perform abortions

    Yes, women who need an abortion, after rape, etc, will be advised to run-down Hungarian State Hospitals for a few years to come, then only illegal back-street clinics.
    Fidesz’ women will have enough money to travel abroad to fix their ‘indiscretion’.

    • wolfi

      Yes, back to the good oldtimes of “Angel Makers” as these women were called in Germany.

      Hungary needs children – at any cost!

      • National Hiphop

        Hungary has plenty of Roma children, which fact qualifies the “population decline” as bullshit.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.