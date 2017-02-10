Gov’t office chief outlines employment policies, subsidy for hospitals with no abortions

Government office chief János Lázár told a weekly press briefing that the cabinet has decided to allocate 33.3 billion forints (EUR 106 million) for raising wages of employees of church-run and other non-state-run social institutions and 7.4 billion forints for raising the wages of graduates working in social services. It was also decided that all employees in social services who hold health-related jobs should be paid in line with the wage scale used in the health care sector, Lázár said.

The government has also decided to downsize the country’s fostered jobs scheme over the next five years, gradually reducing the number of participants from an average of 216,000 to 100,000. The government is allocating 40 billion forints to support the placement of fostered workers into private-sector jobs, he added. There are currently 37,000 unfilled jobs for unskilled workers. Jobseekers will be obliged to take any available job within the administrative district they reside in and can participate in the fostered job scheme only if no other jobs are available, Lázár said.

Also, the government is providing 7.8 billion forints in support for setting up a new gynaecology clinic in Budapest that will refuse to perform abortions, he said. Doctors at the new clinic established in cooperation by the Bethesda Children’s Hospital and the Budai Irgalmasrendi Hospital will not be allowed to accept tips, Lázár added. Lázár announced that Hungary will apply to become the host country for the London-based European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency when Britain exits the European Union, he said.