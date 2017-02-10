Hungary prepares for floods

River levels are rising in Hungary as snow and ice melts, particularly on the River Tisza which flows from the north-east of the country to the south. Preparations for flooding have been made along 525km of the Tisza, the National Water Directorate (OVF) said. In the upper reaches of the river in the north-east the highest-level alert has been declared for a 28km section. A second-degree alert applies to a 91km section and 400km along various parts of the river are under the lowest-level alert, the OVF said.