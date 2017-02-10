 
February 10th, 2017

Jobbik’s national consultation reveals gloomy views of Hungary

By

About 200,000 people participated in radical nationalist Jobbik’s recent “national consultation” questionnaire and their responses indicate that “Hungary is in a terrible state”, János Volner, the party’s parliamentary group leader, told a press conference. Respondents were also “appalled” by the level of corruption as well as the state of health care and education, Volner added. According to Jobbik’s survey, the vast majority of respondents thought the incumbent government was more corrupt than the previous Socialist-liberal one. Fully 98% backed the party’s proposal to establish a new prosecutor’s office to fight corruption, Volner said.

  • the vast majority of respondents thought the incumbent government was more corrupt than the previous Socialist-liberal one. Fully 98% backed the party’s proposal to establish a new prosecutor’s office to fight corruption

    Interesting…flies in the face what our pro-Fidesz’ posters have been telling for the last 7 years…On the other hand the pro-“Jobbik” posters just melted away, then “Jobbik” is too soft now, or they were always pro-Fidesz in the end of the day?

    The problem with any special prosecutor to fight corruption is that it will not work with the current Fidesz’ “Constitution”, then Fidesz destroyed constitutionalism in Hungary.
    Maybe the new EU-wide Prosecutor, with is Delegated 1-3 Prosecutors for each member state will help a bit, but as the courts will be national and not belong to the EU, the verdicts risk, in typical Client States like Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece, be without real merit.
    Romania is though a shining example how it could be made, but even there we see how the Government/Parliament tries to circumvent the legal outcome.
    The lesson from Romania is that this never would have happened without two major ingredients:
    * Very strong support from the EU, with outspoken penalties (read money)
    * A strong civic society that supports these EU-measures and is ready to take the fight to the streets in big numbers

