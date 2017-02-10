Jobbik’s national consultation reveals gloomy views of Hungary

About 200,000 people participated in radical nationalist Jobbik’s recent “national consultation” questionnaire and their responses indicate that “Hungary is in a terrible state”, János Volner, the party’s parliamentary group leader, told a press conference. Respondents were also “appalled” by the level of corruption as well as the state of health care and education, Volner added. According to Jobbik’s survey, the vast majority of respondents thought the incumbent government was more corrupt than the previous Socialist-liberal one. Fully 98% backed the party’s proposal to establish a new prosecutor’s office to fight corruption, Volner said.