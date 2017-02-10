 
February 10th, 2017

Portfolio.hu: Film commissioner Vajna wins licence for Hungary’s 1st online casino

An interest of Hollywood movie producer turned government commissioner in charge of Hungary’s film industry has been granted the operating licence for Hungary’s first even online casino by the National Tax and Customs Office (NAV).

LVC Diamond Ltd. told state-owned newswire MTI on Tuesday that player registration will soon start on the website. MTI somehow forgot to mention the relationship between the company and Andrew G. Vajna, so we did it for them.

Source: Film commissioner Vajna wins licence for Hungary’s 1st online casino

  • wolfi

    Let me repeat my comment:

    A nice example of “a licence to printing your own money”.

    We have a saying in German:

    The devil always adds his crap to the largest pile of shit !

  • CG Walkman

    Wins licence? Who was Andy competing against?

    • His alter ego.

      That Szerencsejáték Zrt is out of the picture is extremely strange, then normally European countries tries to collect all type of gambling under one hat, to be able to fight off internet gambling.

