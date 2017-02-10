Portfolio.hu: Film commissioner Vajna wins licence for Hungary’s 1st online casino

An interest of Hollywood movie producer turned government commissioner in charge of Hungary’s film industry has been granted the operating licence for Hungary’s first even online casino by the National Tax and Customs Office (NAV).
LVC Diamond Ltd. told state-owned newswire MTI on Tuesday that player registration will soon start on the website. MTI somehow forgot to mention the relationship between the company and Andrew G. Vajna, so we did it for them.
Source: Film commissioner Vajna wins licence for Hungary’s 1st online casino