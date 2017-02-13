Eurostat report: Hungarian minimum wage in 17th place – Daily News Hungary

Budapest (MTI) – The monthly minimum wage in Hungary stood at 412 euros at the start of this year, fresh data from Eurostat show. The minimum wage compared to 407 euros in the Czech Republic, 435 euros in Slovakia and 453 euros in Poland. At purchasing power parity (PPP) Hungary’s minimum wage stood at 723 euros, still a little less than half of the adjusted 1,493 euros in Germany.

Read more at: http://dailynewshungary.com/eurostat-report-hungarian-minimum-wage-17th-place/