 
February 13th, 2017

New Hungarian community centre opens in Western Ukraine

By

Hungarian officials inaugurated a new Hungarian community centre built in part from funds contributed by the Hungarian government in Chop (Csap), in western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region, over the weekend. The Hungarian government contributed more than 30 million forints (EUR 97,300) to the construction of the 200 sqm community centre which will be operated by the Hungarian Cultural Federation of Transcarpathia (KMKSZ).

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.