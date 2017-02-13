Hungarian officials inaugurated a new Hungarian community centre built in part from funds contributed by the Hungarian government in Chop (Csap), in western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region, over the weekend. The Hungarian government contributed more than 30 million forints (EUR 97,300) to the construction of the 200 sqm community centre which will be operated by the Hungarian Cultural Federation of Transcarpathia (KMKSZ).
New Hungarian community centre opens in Western Ukraine
