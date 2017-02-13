Orbán delivers “state of the nation” address

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Hungary’s main task in 2017 would be fending off five major “attacks” against the country. Delivering his nineteenth annual state of the nation address, Orbán claimed efforts by the European Commission to prohibit government-mandated utilities price cuts are the first of those “attacks”. He said the question would be whether Hungary would succeed in protecting the utility cuts scheme or once again have to let corporations set utility prices. Migration will also remain on the agenda, he said, adding that the question would be whether migrants should be allowed to move around the continent freely until their asylum applications had been ruled on. Orbán said Hungary would also have to defend itself against “the increased activities of international organisations” and attempts by foreign entities to gain influence in the country.

He said the fourth and fifth “attacks” would be launched against Hungary’s right to keep tax policy and support for job creation a matter of national policy. The prime minister said all five issues concerned the question of national self-determination, adding that defending against the “attacks” would require new national policies.

History in 2016 “ignored all predictions” and “took a sharp turn”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his state of the nation address. Orbán said Europe last year had seen a revolt by those “silenced by political correctness” and “whose voices had not been heard”. The prime minister mentioned Brexit, the US presidential election, the “ousting” of the Italian government and Hungary’s migrant quota referendum as examples of people expressing that they had had enough of “smugness and self-righteousness” and of “being force-fed” utopian ideals.

The prime minister said Hungary’s future was secure, arguing that the country was making progress and getting stronger. “Tomorrow doesn’t cast a shadow on today,” he said. “We have no reason to be nervous about tomorrow.” He said that if everyone completes the tasks assigned to them and obeys the law, “there won’t be any trouble” and everyone can take a step forward each year.