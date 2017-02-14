Dialogue Party plan rally against Budapest’s Olympics for international committee visit in May

The Dialogue Party will organise a demonstration to coincide with a visit to Budapest in May by an International Olympic Committee delegation. Dialogue has invited the LMP and Együtt opposition parties along with the satirical Kétfarkú Kutya (Two-tailed Dog) party and the Momentum civil movement to join the rally, Bence Tordai, the party’s spokesman, said. “We aim to deliver a final blow to the plan to host in Budapest the Olympic Games,” he said, referring to the bid to host the 2024 summer Games. Dialogue will collect signatures to support Momentum’s campaign told hold a Budapest referendum on the Olympics, he added.