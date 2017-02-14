 
February 14th, 2017

European Commission: Hungary awaits rapid growth

By

Hungary is growing at a “feistier rate” than its European peers and its employment rate has jumped, the economy minister said, commenting on a new EC forecast. The European Commission reckons Hungary’s economic growth rate this year will quicken to 3.5% compared with its previous forecast of 2.6 The wage deal struck at the end of 2016 had been factored in to the commission’s new projection, the economy ministry said.

The government targets a rate of economic expansion of 4.1% this year and 4.3% in 2018. The ministry said that major tax cuts and wage rises may end up boosting real wages by 40% over the next six years. The gap between Hungarian wages and the European average will begin to narrow while the reduction in tax burdens on businesses will bring Hungary to the same level as its regional competitors, it said. It is clear that Hungary’s low tax rate is proving to be a real factor when it comes to companies deciding whether to make investments. Besides stimulating the economy, the low tax rate also helps to whiten the economy, it added. The commission reckons that Hungary’s growth rate will be 3.2% in 2018, well above the European average.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • FUCeausescu

    More proof that Orban is destroying Hungary. Report also mentioned the decline in debt/GDP, which is forecast to decline to 71% by end of 2018, which is a significant improvement compared with 83% in 2010. Not to mention that the FX percentage of that debt has been cut in half, making Hungary far less vulnerable. A decent pace of growth, while actually fixing the twin debt bubble the Socialists plunged Hungary is a sure sign that Hungary is close to collapse. Wage and employment growth is also improving the lives of most Hungarian households in the past few years, helping reverse the effects of the 2008 crisis which Hungary entered as the first country that needed IMF money in the EU. Yep! Hungary is going down the drain!

    • Yes, then Hungary under Fidesz is sooo unique in Europe.
      If we analyse the report, which is about ALL the 28 member states and not just Hungary…
      https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/economic-performance-and-forecasts/economic-forecasts/winter-2017-economic-forecast_en
      “All EU Member States’ economies set to grow in 2016, 2017 and 2018
      Having proven resilient to global challenges last year, the European economic recovery is expected to continue this year and next: for the first time in almost a decade, the economies of all EU Member States are expected to grow throughout the entire forecasting period (2016, 2017 and 2018).”
      That is just a starting fact.

      If we compare GDP growth for 2016, Fidesz’ Hungary comes bottom compared with Poland, Czech and Slovak Republics, Romania and even Bulgaria.

      If we look at Debt/GDP-ratio Fidesz Hungary is sometimes double the value the other East-European countries have and this will grow when Fidesz finally starts to take down the 10 BEUR Russian PAKS2-credit line. It is estimated that PAKS2-debts will alone increase the Debt/GDP-figure 1%-unit every year for many, many years to come.

      So, if the Debt/GDP-ratio is so catastrophical – Why must Fidesz make it worse (and de facto breaking their own Constitution), when Fidesz has a problem lowering the Debt/GDP-ration with a mere 1%-unit each year (which more depends on the GDP getting bigger, than debt getting smaller…)?

      And, with Fidesz stealing the 2nd Pillar in the Hungarian Pension system 2011, that started to build up in 1998 (remember Fidesz ruled 98-02?), Fidesz has created a huge backlog for future Governments, together with the PAKS2-svindel and the possible totally disastrous Budapest2024-olympics.

      As all figures looks OK at the moment for all 28 EU member states, the European Commission also have warned for extreme volatility in the near future with Idiot in Chief to the left and Putin to the right and just a mess in the South…meaning Hungary, with its rather low expectations, compared to its regional rivals, can experience a 2008 situation rather fast.

      • FUCeausescu

        “If we look at Debt/GDP-ratio Fidesz Hungary is sometimes double the value the other East-European countries”

        This is 100% a consequence of the previous government, while as I pointed out current government is slowly making progress on fixing it.

        “If we compare GDP growth for 2016, Fidesz’ Hungary comes bottom compared with Poland, Czech and Slovak Republics, Romania and even Bulgaria.”

        Since 2013 Hungary’s average growth rate has been in step with the average of regional peers, which is an achievement given the sorry state it was left in by the previous government. EC forecasts growth will be above regional average for this year and next.

        You can pick at it, twist it, turn it, mix it, but bottom line is that Hungary has reversed the disastrous path that your Socialists have put Hungary on. Still a lot of work to do, but at least it is on the right path.

        BTW, Nuclear power will be very important to Hungary’s energy security given the obstruction of South Stream in 2014. We now know why it was obstructed, given Nord Stream 2 which it seems is being built. We argued then that this will endanger Hungary’s energy security. It turns out I was right, because after 2019 when Nord Stream 2 is projected to be finished Hungary’s gas supplies through Ukraine will no longer be secure. All thanks to an EU initiative you and all the Soros minions on this site supported. Goes to show what you really want for Hungary and its future well-being.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.