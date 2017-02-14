Former Budapest police chief fined over violence during 2006 riots

The appeals court of Budapest fined Péter Gergényi, the former Budapest police chief, 400,000 forints (EUR 1,290) in a case related to police handling of violent anti-government riots in autumn 2006. The court acquitted another defendant of charges of negligence. The 2006 riots were triggered by the leak of Socialist Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány’s speech behind closed door at a party meeting in which he confessed that his party had lied about the state of the economy to win the 2006 election.

Charges in connection with the riots were first raised against the police leaders in early 2013. The prosecution’s indictment said that Gergényi had acted in full knowledge that chaos had erupted due to a lack of coordination of police forces during the attack on the television headquarters in central Budapest on September 18 and anti-government demonstrations on October 23. Former national police chief László Bene was accused of ignoring orders, such as one requiring police officers to wear identity badges during riot patrols, among others.