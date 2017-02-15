KDNP backs “European citizens’ ” initiative against same-sex marriage

The so-called “Christian Democrats” have voiced support for a European citizens’ initiative aimed at protecting the institutions of marriage and family in the European Union. A European citizens’ initiative is a mechanism for Europeans to initiate EU laws through a petition.

The initiative being backed by KDNP, dubbed “Mum, Dad and Kids”, calls for an EU-wide definition of marriage as between a man and a woman and the family as based on marriage. Speaking at a press conference after signing the petition, KDNP parliamentary group leader Péter Harrach said the definition of family being sought by the European initiative was “in line with Hungary’s constitution and the law on the protection of families”. KDNP deputy leader Bence Rétvári told the same press conference that it was time to put an end to the “double standards” on family matters in Brussels, namely that those who support the definition of a “traditional family” are “always forced to take a back seat”.