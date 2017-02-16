Socialist lawmakers nominate former ombudsman Majtényi as President of Hungary

The parliamentary group of the Socialist Party has decided to nominate former ombudsman László Majtényi as their candidate for Hungary’s next president. At a press conference held on the sidelines of a group meeting, Socialist chair Gyula Molnár referred to Majtényi as one who is committed to the idea of “the fourth Hungarian republic”. “Freedom must be regained”, Majtényi said at the press conference, and stated that the government had eliminated “the freedom of the country, of the people” leaving nothing but “the last morsels of autonomy”.