 
February 17th, 2017

Amnesty International: new border control rules proposed by gov’t unlawful

By

The government’s package of amendments aimed at stricter regulations of border control is in conflict with both domestic and international legislation, Amnesty International (AI) Hungary said. The government’s starting position is wrong because there is no migration crisis in Hungary with only around 400 asylum seekers currently staying in the country, the organisation said. Those people could be accommodated at the current migrant reception facilities, AI said, and insisted it is not true that stricter measures are needed for the protection of the Schengen border.

Under the package of amendments submitted on Tuesday, all illegal entrants would be escorted back to the other side of the border. This means that people fleeing from wars and persecution would be collectively removed from Hungary’s territory, without a legal procedure, which is against the constitution, AI said. In line with the amendment, as long as the government maintains the state of mass migration crisis, asylum-seekers will be held in detention while their request is being assessed. According to AI Hungary, it is unlawful to keep people in detention without a court ruling and without access to legal remedy.

The proposed amendment also disregards an EU principle which prohibits detention purely on the basis of an asylum request. It could result in old and sick people or families with small children getting locked up, it said. AI Hungary said it is especially problematic that under the proposal unaccompanied minors would be removed from the scope of child protection regulations. As a result, they would suffer serious discrimination due to their migrant status and age, which would violate the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child and also Hungary’s constitution.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.