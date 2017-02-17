Fidesz to submit bill on transparency of civil groups in March

Deputies of the Fidesz party will submit their proposal aimed at “ensuring transparency of Hungarian branches of foreign organisations” to parliament next month, group leader Lajos Kósa said. Speaking on the sidelines of a group meeting of the ruling parties in Visegrád, north of Budapest, Kósa said that “voters should know that such organisations, financed from abroad, seek to exert influence in Hungary.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a group meeting of the ruling parties in Visegrád, north of Budapest, Kósa said that “voters should know that such organisations, financed from abroad, seek to exert influence in Hungary.” Under the proposal, these organisations would be required to reveal sources of their financing and the purpose of donations they receive, Kósa said. Failing to provide that “little information” their activities would be suspended, he said, but added that senior officials of the subject organisations would not be required to make a declaration of their private assets.