Lázár: wages at state-owned companies to grow by 30%

Wages paid by state-owned companies will rise by 30% in several stages over the next three years, government office chief János Lázár told a government press briefing. At Hungarian railway company MÁV, wages will be increased by 13%, 12% and 5% in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Employees of the Hungarian postal service will receive a 14% increase in 2017, 12% in 2018 and 6% in 2019. Around 100 thousand employees work at companies attached to the development ministry whose wages would be around or below the minimum wage. They will receive the new minimum wage, Lázár said. Schemes to boost wages that are already under way will continue in several sectors this year; among those affected will be police, teachers, cultural and health-care workers, he added.