Blame shifting inside Fidesz after successful referendum drive on Budapest Olympics bid

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Budapest Mayor István Tarlós discussed the future of the city’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics after a civil movement had initiated a local referendum on the issue. The civil Momentum Movement on Friday submitted over 266,000 signatures in favour of putting the bid to a public vote. Momentum’s referendum question reads: “Do you agree that the municipality of Budapest should withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Olypmic and Paralympic Games?” Orbán and Tarlós agreed that the Budapest Assembly and the cabinet will each discuss the matter at their respective meetings next Wednesday. The two leaders will then meet again that evening or on Thursday at the latest to discuss how to proceed with the Olympic bid. Tarlós said he would consider whether Budapest’s bid should be withdrawn if local residents supported a referendum on it.

Momentum leader András Fekete-Győr said that “more than a quarter million signatures were collected so that the money pencilled in for the Olympics could instead be spent on modernising hospitals and schools.” Momentum’s signature drive had support from several opposition parties. Green LMP said that the majority of the money originally intended to be spent on hosting the Olympics should be spent on Budapest. The city’s residents generate 40% of Hungary’s GDP and its debt is expected to reach 160 billion forints (EUR 520m) by 2020. Antal Csárdi, the party’s Budapest councillor, said the number of signatures submitted for the referendum has revealed that the city cannot be managed above the heads of its residents and that Budapest’s residents want a well-operating city with clean roads and hospitals at European quality instead of an Olympics.