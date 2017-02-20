Ildikó Enyedi’s On Body and Soul wins Golden Bear at Berlin Film Festival

Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi’s film On Body and Soul won the Golden Bear prize at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. The film was also given the prize of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), the Ecumenical Jury Prize and the readers’ prize of German daily Berliner Morgenpost, the Hungarian Film Fund said.

On Body and Soul tells the story of two people working at a slaughterhouse in Budapest who discover that they have the same dreams at night and they attempt to make them come true. “We wanted to shoot a simple film, one that is as simple as a glass of water,” Enyedi said in a short speech at the awards ceremony. The only Hungarian film that won the prestigious award previously was Márta Mészáros’s Adoption in 1975.