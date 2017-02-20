Socialist PM candidate Botka: both Orbán and Gyurcsány need to step down from politics for Hungary’s sake

László Botka, the Socialist Party’s prime minister candidate for the 2018 elections, said that his most important goal was to create equality, improve justice and promote Hungary’s rise. Hungarians want a change and want leaders who do not praise the pre-WW2 Horthy era and do not try to stealthily restore the Kádár era either. They reject the self-destructive politics of the pre-2010 governments but also reject the arrogance and especially the conspicuous consumption of the power elite since 2010, he said.

Botka called it Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s biggest betrayal that “he went against his own promises and was not working towards Hungarians’ interests.” The difference in income between the poorest and richest groups in society increased by eightfold since 2010 and as many as half million Hungarians left the country seeking better living standards, he said. Once in government, Botka said the first move of the new left will be to set the health sector in order by stopping health employees leave the sector and shortening waiting lists. He promised to reform education by placing emphasis on marketable skills and shifting the focus from lexical knowledge to creativity.

He said that the parties of the democratic opposition should regain voters’ confidence almost from scratch. “We need all democratic voters but not all politicians. Those who are a burden and have lost their chances and public confidence should withdraw,” he said. Those who wish to offer a credible programme to voters in the 2018 elections should draw the conclusions from the blunders made by the leftist-liberal governments of the 2002-2010 period. “A politician who lied to the voters’ face is a burden for the Left and should consider retreating,” he said, referring to Ferenc Gyurcsány.

Botka said that Hungary will only see a period of consolidation and peace if Hungary’s “two most divisive politicians”, the “adored or hated icons of the Left and the Right are removed from the political sanctuary”, calling on Viktor Orbán to step down from politics as well. Addressing Hungarian-Russian relations, Botka said, referring to Orbán, that “the Young Democrat who deserved credit for resolutely calling on the Russians to leave the country at martyred prime minister Imre Nagy’s reburial in 1989 has now smuggled them back at a price.”