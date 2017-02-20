 
February 20th, 2017

Suspects admits role in Budapest bomb attack last September

By

A man detained for his alleged involvement in a bomb attack carried out in Budapest last September has admitted his role in the attack, news portals Velvet and PestiSrácok reported. The portals cited the suspect’s lawyer Tamás Brunner but he was not available for comment when MTI tried to contact him. State news channel M1 reported that the suspect named László P. has admitted that he was the hooded figure who can be seen on security camera recordings made near the site that evening and that the remains of his rucksack were found at the site after the explosion.

Andrea Nagy, the spokesperson of the central investigation chief prosecutor office told MTI that the suspect was questioned on Wednesday and Thursday but added that revealing further details would jeopardise the success of the investigation. His interrogation will continue on Monday, she said. Two police officers were wounded, one of them with lifethreatening injuries, when the bomb exploded near a ground floor shop entrance in Budapest’s central Teréz Avenue in the late hours of September 24. The suspect was detained in Keszthely in western Hungary on October 19.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • …a well-know refugee into Europe…

    • ViktorZorroban

      At heart, all Hungarians are refugees, longing for a home called Fidesznikstan. And Freedom Fighters, of course!

    • olga

      How are the police officers, especially the one with the serious injuries? Rather important but omitted from the article.

      On the other hand, should you not be focusing on last Friday’s “terror attack” in Sweden? Thank God we have the Orange Ape to battle “fake news” and the “evil media”

      pressing questions I need answers for and I trust you to answer them,

      1. Chelsea Clinton Tweet: “What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”

      So did they?

      2. Carl Bildt, Sweden’s former foreign minister. Tweet : “Sweden? Terror attack?” “What is he smoking?

      And the answer is…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.