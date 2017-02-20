Suspects admits role in Budapest bomb attack last September

A man detained for his alleged involvement in a bomb attack carried out in Budapest last September has admitted his role in the attack, news portals Velvet and PestiSrácok reported. The portals cited the suspect’s lawyer Tamás Brunner but he was not available for comment when MTI tried to contact him. State news channel M1 reported that the suspect named László P. has admitted that he was the hooded figure who can be seen on security camera recordings made near the site that evening and that the remains of his rucksack were found at the site after the explosion.

Andrea Nagy, the spokesperson of the central investigation chief prosecutor office told MTI that the suspect was questioned on Wednesday and Thursday but added that revealing further details would jeopardise the success of the investigation. His interrogation will continue on Monday, she said. Two police officers were wounded, one of them with lifethreatening injuries, when the bomb exploded near a ground floor shop entrance in Budapest’s central Teréz Avenue in the late hours of September 24. The suspect was detained in Keszthely in western Hungary on October 19.