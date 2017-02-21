 
February 21st, 2017

Competition Office rejects RTL Hungary’s bid to buy stake in Central Digitális Média

Hungary’s competition authority (GVH) has denied approval for commercial broadcaster Magyar RTL Televízió’s bid to buy a 30% stake in Central Digitális Média (CDM). RTL sought permission last October to buy the stake in which it would have acquired management rights in CDM, an advertising company and online content provider. Under Hungary’s media law, GVH turned to the media authority (NMHH) for its position on the potential deal to buy the stake in CDM. NMHH refused its approval so the GVH was obliged to reject RTL’s bid for a stake in the company that operates websites startlap.hu, 24.hu, NLCafe, HaziPatika. com, Vezess.hu, and Hirstart.hu. GVH said the application in respect of Citromail.hu and SegmentAd was beyond the scope of its authority.

