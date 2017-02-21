Goals achieved, enemies identified – Orbán addresses Parliament at start of spring session

Hungary’s indices show the country’s economic model is viable, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told lawmakers on the first day of Parliament’s spring session. All economic policy goals set for 2016 have been met, he said in his speech, which also covered migration issues and the government’s looming battles with Brussels. “Hungarians have worked hard for their achievements,” the prime minister said. “Their work is gradually paying off, irrespective of party affiliation.” Economic growth, a shrinking public debt and big foreign trade surplus as well as record low unemployment and the healthy state of the tourism sector are among the past year’s achievements, he said.

Last year Hungary reduced its debt-to-GDP ratio to 74% and the budget surplus in January was at a 17-year high, he said. Orbán said the government’s deficit target of 2.4% of GDP this year was “clearly” achievable. Hungary’s economy grew by 2% last year, he noted, adding that the government targets a growth rate of 4.1% for this year and 4.3% for 2018. He also said 2016 had been a “record year” for foreign trade, noting that Hungary had generated a trade surplus of around 10 billion euros.

Meanwhile, the government is to launch a national consultation on “five dangers” facing Hungary, Orbán said, citing efforts by Brussels to introduce common energy pricing which could compromise government cuts to utility bills, EU policies on migration which counter Hungarian ones, and “attacks on Hungarian efforts” to cut taxes and create jobs. He also referred to foreign interference in Hungary’s affairs. He said Hungary insists on retaining its right to set energy prices, saying that this was not a power which could be transferred to Brussels.