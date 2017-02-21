LMP proposes parliamentary investigation into spendings connected to Olympics bid

The green LMP party wants a parliamentary committee to look into details of how public funds for financing Budapest’s Olympic bid have been spent. Speaking at a press conference, LMP deputy István Ikotity noted that over 266,000 supporters have signed up to hold a referendum on the Olympic plans, and stated that now the government is pretending as if it had nothing to do with the bid submitted under a government decision and without consulting residents. Ikotity said that the 10 billion forints (EUR 32.4 million) allocated to cover the costs of making the bid had been fully disbursed by the end of last year. He accused the government of using a large sum of the money fraudulently to finance its communications machinery.