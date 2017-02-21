Opposition parties react to Orbán’s address to Parliament

Party leaders responded on Monday to the prime minister’s speech opening the spring session of parliament, with Fidesz’s parliamentary group leader echoing Viktor Orbán’s upbeat message on the economy while the opposition leaders saying the government had failed to address problems in the country’s public services.

Noting a signature-collection drive to trigger a referendum on Budapest’s bid to host the 2024 summer Olympics, Jobbik leader Gábor Vona said the campaign’s success was tantamount to a protest vote against Viktor Orbán. He also accused Orbán of having his eye “not on gold medals but on gold bars”. Orbán has failed to resolve problems in health care and education, and he has done little to eradicate graft or hold the corrupt accountable, Vona said. Neither has he increased wages to western European levels, he said.

The Socialists said Orbán should put the real problems of Hungarians at the heart of his new national policies. Instead of stadiums and the Olympics, people need incomes that provide security, Bertalan Tóth, the party’s group leader, said, calling for the reinstatement of the previous pension scheme which he said would have produced a 3.2% increase in the value of payments this year. Further, household gas prices should have been cut by 20% while electricity and district heating should both be 10% cheaper, he stated.

Green LMP’s leader Bernadett Szél, referring to national consultation planned by the government, said what Hungarians really wanted was to be consulted on whether or not to hold the Olympics in 2024. Referring to five “battles” ahead identified by the prime minister, she said the government should set itself five tasks instead, such as ensuring a level of wages that guarantees a fair standard of living and higher spending on education and health care to prevent the departure of doctors and nurses.