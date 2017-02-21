Police investigate Christian Democrat deputy mayor for intimate relation with underage girl

The police have started an investigation on suspicion of endangering an underage person following a report against Ferenc Szabó, the Christian Democrat deputy mayor of the town of Körmend in Western Hungary, reports hvg.hu.

The spokesperson of the Vas County police said on Monday that the investigation was started on firm suspicion, following a citizen’s report. Szabó is said to have had an intimate relation with underage girl, currently 16 years old, whom he had taught in a primary school for years. Szabó resigned from his deputy mayor position, but cited unspecified private and work reasons, and stated the that he wished to remain a member of the local council of Körmend. Since then he also resigned of the functions he held at the Christian Democrat Party, and subsequently quit the party altogether.