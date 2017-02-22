Environmental lawyer Bándi elected as green ombudsman

Environmental lawyer and university lecturer Gyula Bándi was elected as deputy ombudsman for the protection of future generations for a six-year term. Bándi was elected in a secret vote in parliament with 178 votes in favour and 5 against on the nomination of public ombudsman László Székely. He needed at least two-thirds support from all MPs to be elected and took his oath after the result of the vote was announced.

Bándi founded a training programme for environmental lawyers in Hungary and his area of research includes European Union environmental rights. During his parliamentary hearing on Monday he highlighted animal protection, combatting air pollution, soil protection and energy efficiency as major issues. Székely nominated Bándi in December after the previous green ombudsman Marcel Szabó was elected to serve as a constitutional judge in the autumn. Bándi, born in Budapest in 1955, teaches at Pázmány Péter Catholic University and he was awarded the Order of Merit of Hungary, Officer’s Cross last year.