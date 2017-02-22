 
February 22nd, 2017

Fidesz group leader says Budapest’s Olympics chances “over”, plays blaming game

Fidesz parliamentary group leader Lajos Kósa said he believed Budapest’s chances of staging the 2024 Summer Olympics are over. He was asked at a press conference to comment on Fidesz MEP Tamás Deutsch’s remarks that Budapest should withdraw its bid to host the Games as soon as possible. “We shouldn’t really draw this out. The metropolitan assembly should make a decision [on the bid] within the foreseeable future,” Kósa said, noting that only the capital has the authority to decide the fate of Budapest’s Olympic bid.

“Our dreams to host the Olympics have shattered,” Kósa said. He said this was not because Budapest’s bid had been beaten by that of either Los Angeles or Paris, but rather because Hungary’s dreams to host the Games had been “betrayed” by the Momentum Movement’s signature drive to hold a referendum on the Olympic bid with support from the opposition parties. Answering another question, Kósa said that based on a past binding ruling by the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, a national referendum cannot be called on the Olympic bid.

  • National Hiphop

    Whining dick.
    His key sentence should read: “Our dreams to properly bankrupt Hungary have shattered,” For the time being only of course – Paks 2 has cast its dark shadow on the horizon…

    • Bowen

      You say that, but remind me again how much has already been spent (by taxpayers) on Hungary’s bid, propaganda posters all over the country, etc. etc? I’m sure the right people have already profitted quite nicely.

