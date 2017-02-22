Fidesz group leader says Budapest’s Olympics chances “over”, plays blaming game

Fidesz parliamentary group leader Lajos Kósa said he believed Budapest’s chances of staging the 2024 Summer Olympics are over. He was asked at a press conference to comment on Fidesz MEP Tamás Deutsch’s remarks that Budapest should withdraw its bid to host the Games as soon as possible. “We shouldn’t really draw this out. The metropolitan assembly should make a decision [on the bid] within the foreseeable future,” Kósa said, noting that only the capital has the authority to decide the fate of Budapest’s Olympic bid.

“Our dreams to host the Olympics have shattered,” Kósa said. He said this was not because Budapest’s bid had been beaten by that of either Los Angeles or Paris, but rather because Hungary’s dreams to host the Games had been “betrayed” by the Momentum Movement’s signature drive to hold a referendum on the Olympic bid with support from the opposition parties. Answering another question, Kósa said that based on a past binding ruling by the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, a national referendum cannot be called on the Olympic bid.