Gov’t to launch new national consultation on Soros-linked NGOs and “fight with Brussels”

The government will soon launch another “national consultation” on topics such as their fight against Brussels and the transparency of those NGOs they link to financier George Soros. Weekly Heti Válasz, which first wrote about the consultation, believes that it serves to divert the public’s attention of the likely fiasco of the Budapest Olympics bid because of the Momentum civil group’s successful referendum drive, reports hvg.hu.

Prime minister Viktor Orbán confirmed the launch of the new consultation in his keynote speech to Parliament’s spring session. Its five main topics will be identical with the five “main threats” to Hungary Orbán spoke about in his state-of-the-nation address earlier this month. According to him these “threats” are: the EU’s alleged intention to “ban” Fidesz’s utility scheme introduced in 2014, illegal migration, “attempts to influence Hungary from abroad” – mainly by the NGOs linked with Soros, the EU’s “attacks” on Hungary’s tax policy, and last, the “protection” of employment-protection subsidies, also from “Brussels”. It seems like Orbán once again identified the EU and the Hungarian-born financier as Hungary’s “enemies”, the question is if the public is willing to buy his narrative yet another time.

National consultations are questionnaires the government has sent several time to all Hungarian registered voters on topics like the Fidesz constitution of 2011 and illegal migration. The questions are usually guided and do not give the respondents the opportunity to voice any unfavourable opinion, unless they decide to write down their opinions separately, or use the questionnaire in other creative ways.