 
February 22nd, 2017

Parliament scraps several administrative fees

Parliament has voted to scrap a number of public administration fees. In a move saving 400 million forints (EUR 1.3m) for private citizens and 1.2 billion for enterprises, according to government estimates, parliament approved the government bill to scrap numerous fees in public administration. As of March 1, birth certificates and passports for people above the age of 65 will be free of charge.

General administration fees will be scrapped for minors, while company registration fees will be abolished in many cases. Many construction-related administrative fees will be scrapped or lowered. Electronic copies of property deeds can be downloaded twice a year free of charge. Several procedures concerning small farmers will also be simplified and a number of fees scrapped, as will be the procedure to obtain home purchase subsidies (CSOK).

  • “Electronic copies of property deeds can be downloaded twice a year free of charge”

    The system to control that will be a massive kick-back for some pro-Fidesz company. Cheaper for Hungarian tax payers to let it totally free, without control.
    Why the need for control?

    It is public data anyway…

