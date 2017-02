Quotable: anonymous Fidesz source on what they are really afraid of concerning Olympics bid

“We would be in real trouble if Hungary’s Olympics bid was successful, not if a referendum prevented it altogether.” Anonymous high-ranking Fidesz source commenting on Momentum Movement’s referendum drive before its results were announced. [ hvg.hu

