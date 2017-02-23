Direkt36: Meet the Hungarian MP who left out nearly 5 million euros of his wealth declarations

There is no other member of the Hungarian Parliament who received nearly as much state and EU subsidies last year as him. He was extremely successful in collecting grants in previous years as well: a company he co-owns has got more than 2.5 billion HUF (approximately 8.1 million euros) in total since 2012.

Of all this, however, he only declared 925.5 million HUF (3 million euros) in his wealth declarations. The rest of the money is totally missing from these official documents.

We are talking about Sándor Farkas, an MP from the governing Fidesz party, who is not a well-known politician nationally but he is a quite active one. Besides being an MP, he is the head of Fidesz in Csongrád County, works as a government commissioner and is the chairman of the Hungarian Animal Breeders Association.