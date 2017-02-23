 
February 23rd, 2017

Presidential candidate Majtényi in running to restore constitutional state

By

Left-liberal opposition presidential candidate László Majtényi, who is a constitutional scholar, said in an interview to Wednesday’s Magyar Nemzet that his motivation for agreeing to contest the presidency was to “once again live in a constitutional state”. The founder of the Eötvös Károly Public Policy Institute and former commissioner for data protection said that in the period between 1990 and 2010 insensitive policies and corruption had gravely affected the poor and today, too, corruption is “spreading through the heart of the state”. He said it was time to establish a fourth republic and restore lost freedoms, with trustworthy institutions based on mutually reinforcing checks and balances.

  • time to establish a fourth republic and restore lost freedoms, with trustworthy institutions based on mutually reinforcing checks and balances

    Hear!, Hear!

