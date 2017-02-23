Reuters: Hungary central bank chief says major NATO ally tried to topple government

A major NATO ally of Hungary’stried to topple the Hungarian government and the central bank in2015 and the collapse of brokerage Quaestor the same year waspart of that plot, National Bank of Hungary Governor GyorgyMatolcsy said on Wednesday.

He did not name the country, and the central bank declined to comment when asked to respond by Reuters. Quaestor collapsed early in 2015 after it was found to have issued at least 150 billion forints ($500 million) more than it was allowed under its issuance programme.