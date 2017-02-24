Dialogue party proposes dedicating February 23 to victims of racism

The Dialogue party has proposed declaring February 23 a day of remembrance for victims of racist attacks. In a statement, the party marked the eighth anniversary of a series of racially charged attacks against Roma in Tatárszentgyörgy, in central Hungary, in which six people were killed. Among the victims were Róbert Csorba, 27, and his five-year old son, who were killed by gunshots as they were trying to escape from their firebombed house, Dialogue noted. The party noted the killings were the crimes of racist murderers, adding that politicians who had incited the killers also bore responsibility for their deaths. Dialogue said commemorations would be held for the Roma victims in about 150 municipalities on Thursday.